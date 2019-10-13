Sunday, 13 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Need a Halloween costume? List of 'most-searched' ideas reveals a definite trend for 2019


Need a Halloween costume? List of 'most-searched' ideas reveals a definite trend for 2019



Google's new Frightgeist study knows what we're planning to dress ourselves, our kids, our pets, and our significant others as for Halloween.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Mc38s4
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)