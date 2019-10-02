- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 2 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Officials urge US air travelers to act as Real ID deadline looms
Officials urge US air travelers to act as Real ID deadline looms
Starting October 1, 2020 Americans will need a Real ID-compliant driver's license or other accepted identification to pass through airport security.
