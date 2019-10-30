- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 30 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Peter Luger given zero stars in brutal New York Times review
Peter Luger given zero stars in brutal New York Times review
New York institution Peter Luger has been ripped as a washed-up, overpriced scam in an excoriating zero-star review by the New York Times.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2BYcL7u
