Friday, 4 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Price of General Robert E. Lee's boyhood home slashed to $5.6 million


Price of General Robert E. Lee's boyhood home slashed to $5.6 million



The childhood home of Robert E. Lee is now available with a price cut.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2nfngj9
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)