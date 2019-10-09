- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 9 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Real estate seminar endorsed by HGTV personalities temporarily halted by FTC: 'Misleading'’
Real estate seminar endorsed by HGTV personalities temporarily halted by FTC: 'Misleading'’
“When a company tells consumers they have the secret to get rich with little work, we encourage consumers to take a hard look at what’s really being offered," the FTC warned.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MpAlz9
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment