Tuesday, 8 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Republic Airways employees fired for shocking fight on plane jetway caught on security footage


Republic Airways employees fired for shocking fight on plane jetway caught on security footage



Two employees of Republic Airways have been terminated after a video showing them hitting each other on the jetway at a Denver airport was shared online.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2AQU3OS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)