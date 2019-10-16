Wednesday, 16 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Restaurant faces backlash for firing server who refused to serve 'transphobic' guests


Restaurant faces backlash for firing server who refused to serve 'transphobic' guests



A restaurant in Wisconsin is facing backlash after a former waitress claims she was fired for refusing to serve a table that was making “transphobic” remarks.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ISVvV5
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)