Friday, 25 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Restaurant holds 'Gordon Ramsay Night' after prankster claims famous chef is showing up


Restaurant holds 'Gordon Ramsay Night' after prankster claims famous chef is showing up



The caller reassured her that “Gordon was in the area shooting game on a hill locally."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MOHCdf
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)