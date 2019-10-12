Saturday, 12 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Retiring American Airlines pilot gives his wings to child with Down syndrome


Retiring American Airlines pilot gives his wings to child with Down syndrome



An American Airlines pilot on his last flight before retirement capped off his 35 year run in the air by giving one passenger a very special gift.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/318wFXU
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)