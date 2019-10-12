- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 12 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Retiring American Airlines pilot gives his wings to child with Down syndrome
Retiring American Airlines pilot gives his wings to child with Down syndrome
An American Airlines pilot on his last flight before retirement capped off his 35 year run in the air by giving one passenger a very special gift.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/318wFXU
