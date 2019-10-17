- Affiliate Marketing
Thursday, 17 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Royal Caribbean cruise passenger banned for life after scaling balcony to take selfie
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger climbed over a balcony railing to take a swimsuit selfie high above the ocean. After ship officials tracked down the passenger, she was kicked off the ship in Jamaica and banned for life from sailing with the cruise line.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MqRlWR
