Wednesday, 2 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Russian alcohol consumption down 43 percent since 2003, life expectancy reaches new high: WHO
Alcohol consumption per capita has decreased in Russia by 43 percent since the early 2000s, according to a new report released by the World Health Organization (WHO).
