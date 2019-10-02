Wednesday, 2 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Russian alcohol consumption down 43 percent since 2003, life expectancy reaches new high: WHO


Russian alcohol consumption down 43 percent since 2003, life expectancy reaches new high: WHO



Alcohol consumption per capita has decreased in Russia by 43 percent since the early 2000s, according to a new report released by the World Health Organization (WHO). 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2mIeaLA
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)