Tuesday, 1 October 2019

FOX NEWS: San Francisco Whole Foods protest ends with 37 arrested


San Francisco Whole Foods protest ends with 37 arrested



Animal-rights activists had been demonstrating outside — and on top of — one of the city's Whole Foods markets on Monday.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2p0NuGP
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)