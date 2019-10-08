Tuesday, 8 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Scotch distillery debuts 'whisky cocktail' pods, gets mocked mercilessly on Twitter: 'Tide Pods but whiskey'


Scotch distillery debuts 'whisky cocktail' pods, gets mocked mercilessly on Twitter: 'Tide Pods but whiskey'



You know how the worst part of drinking is having to be responsible enough to hold a glass? Well, Scotland-based distillery The Glenlivet, which produces single malt Scotch whiskey, has solved this problem with its newest product: the "whisky cocktail pod."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2nqB3n5
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)