Wednesday, 30 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Shiba Inu survives being hit by car, stuck in grille for 45-minute ride


Shiba Inu survives being hit by car, stuck in grille for 45-minute ride



Lucky to be alive.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ot8wxK
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)