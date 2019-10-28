- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 28 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Southwest Airlines on allegations of pilots hiding camera in bathroom: 'Inappropriate attempt at humor'
Southwest Airlines on allegations of pilots hiding camera in bathroom: 'Inappropriate attempt at humor'
“We can confirm from our investigation that there was never a camera in the lavatory; the incident was an inappropriate attempt at humor which the company did not condone," the airline said.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PAnmxR
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment