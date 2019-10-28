Monday, 28 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Southwest Airlines on allegations of pilots hiding camera in bathroom: 'Inappropriate attempt at humor'


Southwest Airlines on allegations of pilots hiding camera in bathroom: 'Inappropriate attempt at humor'



“We can confirm from our investigation that there was never a camera in the lavatory; the incident was an inappropriate attempt at humor which the company did not condone," the airline said.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PAnmxR
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)