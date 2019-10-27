- Affiliate Marketing
Sunday, 27 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Southwest Airlines pilots live-streamed video from bathroom to cockpit iPad, lawsuit claims
A Phoenix-based flight attendant has sued Southwest Airlines, accusing the carrier of retaliation after she reported she had seen two pilots live-streaming video from inside the plane’s restroom to an iPad in the cockpit.
