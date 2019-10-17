Thursday, 17 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Southwest Airlines plane blown into jet bridge at Boston’s Logan airport


Southwest Airlines plane blown into jet bridge at Boston’s Logan airport



“There are no reports of injury or any employees being onboard the aircraft at the time," the airline confirmed.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/31qSQsi
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)