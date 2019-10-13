Sunday, 13 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Teen makes snoring stepfather hand out 'care packages,' earplugs to fellow airline passengers


Teen makes snoring stepfather hand out 'care packages,' earplugs to fellow airline passengers



“We thought you might be in need of a little assistance if Alan falls asleep," reads a note included with the care packages.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2M8W6Em
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)