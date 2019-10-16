Wednesday, 16 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Tennessee teacher breaks down in tears after hungry student asks her for SpaghettiOs


Tennessee teacher breaks down in tears after hungry student asks her for SpaghettiOs



A Tennessee teacher said she was brought to tears earlier this month when one of her students "so innocently talked about food, and the lack of it."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2IWutMO
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)