- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 19 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Thieves steal 22,000 apples from Michigan orchard: report
Thieves steal 22,000 apples from Michigan orchard: report
A Michigan farming family is in disbelief after they say 22,000 apples, which equates to roughly 7,000 pounds of fruit, were stolen from their orchard between late Sunday night and Wednesday morning.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33OdGnd
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment