Saturday, 26 October 2019

FOX NEWS: This classic Ford Bronco is powered by an electric 'V8'


This classic Ford Bronco is powered by an electric 'V8'



It could've had a V8, but it just looks like it does.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PiK90R
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)