Thursday, 3 October 2019

FOX NEWS: TripAdvisor stops selling tickets to SeaWorld, other facilities that breed or import whales and dolphins


TripAdvisor stops selling tickets to SeaWorld, other facilities that breed or import whales and dolphins



TripAdvisor is making good on its commitment to improve animal welfare in tourism.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2M81TZy
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)