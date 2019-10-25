- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 25 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Trump gives Presidential Medal of Freedom to racing icon Roger Penske
Trump gives Presidential Medal of Freedom to racing icon Roger Penske
President Trump awarded one of the nation's highest civilian honors to Roger Penske, a businessman and founder of one of the world's most successful motorsports teams.
via FOX NEWS
