Thursday, 3 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Underwear thieves stole $4,200 worth of Victoria’s Secret panties in New Jersey, police say


Underwear thieves stole $4,200 worth of Victoria’s Secret panties in New Jersey, police say



Talk about getting your undies in bundle.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2AFGAJB
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)