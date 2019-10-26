- Affiliate Marketing
FOX NEWS: US to ban American flights to all Cuban cities except Havana
US to ban American flights to all Cuban cities except Havana
The Trump administration on Friday banned U.S. flights to all Cuban destinations except for Havana, which will become effective in December.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32JeGZz
