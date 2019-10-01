Tuesday, 1 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Vegan claims sausage roll 'traumatized' her 'for life'


Sharleen Ndungu, 20, said she broke down in tears and started having heart palpitations once she realized that the vegan sausage roll she ordered from bakery chain Greggs in Kent, England, actually contained meat.

