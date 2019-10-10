Thursday, 10 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Vegan Reddit user calls police on friends who fed her chicken as a prank


Vegan Reddit user calls police on friends who fed her chicken as a prank



Talk about a stomach ache – and heartache.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33e5n3A
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)