FOX NEWS: Watch: Chicago airport catering cart nearly slams into plane on tarmac

Tuesday, 1 October 2019
Watch: Chicago airport catering cart nearly slams into plane on tarmac
Watch: Chicago airport catering cart nearly slams into plane on tarmac
A catering cart at Chicago's O'Hare international Airport nearly slams into a plane on the tarmac. Video of the incident has since gone viral, even prompting President Trump to tweet about the out-of-control cart.
