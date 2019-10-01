Tuesday, 1 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Watch: Chicago airport catering cart nearly slams into plane on tarmac


A catering cart at Chicago's O'Hare international Airport nearly slams into a plane on the tarmac. Video of the incident has since gone viral, even prompting President Trump to tweet about the out-of-control cart.

