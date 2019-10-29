Tuesday, 29 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Wedding photo booth allegedly catches guest cheating on his wife: 'Yeah it's really awful'


Wedding photo booth allegedly catches guest cheating on his wife: 'Yeah it's really awful'



It’s generally considered a bad idea to cheat directly in front of a camera.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PuoOBv
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)