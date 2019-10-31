Thursday, 31 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman finds husband hilariously terrorizing neighborhood in Michael Myers costume


Woman finds husband hilariously terrorizing neighborhood in Michael Myers costume



A video shared on Facebook by Sabrina Zimmerman shows her husband, Greg, riding a bicycle down the street, wearing the famed mask from the cult horror film “Halloween.” Attached to the bicycle is a small carriage with a baby skeleton inside.

