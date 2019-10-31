- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Thursday, 31 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Woman finds husband hilariously terrorizing neighborhood in Michael Myers costume
Woman finds husband hilariously terrorizing neighborhood in Michael Myers costume
A video shared on Facebook by Sabrina Zimmerman shows her husband, Greg, riding a bicycle down the street, wearing the famed mask from the cult horror film “Halloween.” Attached to the bicycle is a small carriage with a baby skeleton inside.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2WD5DqY
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment