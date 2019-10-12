- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 12 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Woman who boarded Delta flight without ID, boarding pass won't be charged 'at this time,' FBI says
Woman who boarded Delta flight without ID, boarding pass won't be charged 'at this time,' FBI says
The woman’s antics delayed the flight by about three hours.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35tTlFj
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment