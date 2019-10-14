Monday, 14 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman who fell from balcony practicing 'extreme yoga' is recovering 'quickly': report


A 23-year-old woman who fell 80 feet from a balcony in San Pedro, Mexico, is reportedly recovering well.

