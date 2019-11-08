Friday, 8 November 2019

FOX NEWS: 1,000 hp 1958 Plymouth Fury custom is a hellacious tribute to 'Christine'


1,000 hp 1958 Plymouth Fury custom is a hellacious tribute to 'Christine'



And you thought Christine was mean the first time around.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NvaW8X
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)