Sunday, 3 November 2019

FOX NEWS: 108-year-old's secret to long life is Champagne


108-year-old's secret to long life is Champagne



This effervescent centenarian still likes her bubbles.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NdcO5O
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)