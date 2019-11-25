- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 25 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Aeroflot pilot dies from heart attack during flight: report
Aeroflot pilot dies from heart attack during flight: report
The aviator reportedly died from a heart attack in the cockpit while flying on Sunday.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/37Afenf
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment