Sunday, 10 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Air Force veteran Matt Butler shares how his military career led to an award-winning game design


Air Force veteran Matt Butler shares how his military career led to an award-winning game design



"We don’t just jump into things without planning."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Q6l5dF
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)