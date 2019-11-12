- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 12 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Airline passenger shares pic of person hanging gross feet over headrest
Airline passenger shares pic of person hanging gross feet over headrest
Of all the things not to do while on a plane, putting your feet on someone else’s headrest is probably near the top of the list.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32DAapP
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment