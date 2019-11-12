- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 12 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Anti-PG&E beer sparks backlash against California brewery
Anti-PG&E beer sparks backlash against California brewery
A California brewery is facing a wave of negative reviews after people found the name of one of their beers offensive, but the owner says it’s all a big misunderstanding.
