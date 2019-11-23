- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 23 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Baby boomers may put 'tidal wave' of 21M homes on market -- but who will buy them?
Baby boomers may put 'tidal wave' of 21M homes on market -- but who will buy them?
The U.S. is at the beginning of a tidal wave of homes hitting the market on the scale of the housing bubble in the mid-2000s. What happens when so many homes post ‘For Sale’ signs around the same time?
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2D7TK3f
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment