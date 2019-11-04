Monday, 4 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Brittany Force sets NHRA speed record of 338.17 mph on way to Las Vegas win


Brittany Force sets NHRA speed record of 338.17 mph on way to Las Vegas win



Force is fast.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NfWaCK
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)