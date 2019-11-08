- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 8 November 2019
FOX NEWS: California university reviewing gym dress code policy after female student told to ‘cover up’ by male staffer
California university reviewing gym dress code policy after female student told to ‘cover up’ by male staffer
A college in California is reviewing its gym dress code after a female student was told to “cover up” by a male employee.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2pT4fo4
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment