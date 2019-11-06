Wednesday, 6 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Cat in Houston goes viral by letting other cats free to roam around shelter


A 7-year-old cat currently available for adoption at the Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization in Houston is causing mischief, and going viral online with his rebellious nature.

