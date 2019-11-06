Wednesday, 6 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Chevrolet says 2020 Corvette production delayed by UAW strike


Chevrolet says 2020 Corvette production delayed by UAW strike



The automotive world will have to wait a little longer for the first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NLKs1N
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)