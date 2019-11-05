Tuesday, 5 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Chinese airline bans pilot from flying for life after he allows passenger into cockpit


Chinese airline bans pilot from flying for life after he allows passenger into cockpit



A Chinese pilot has been banned from flying for life after he allowed a passenger into the cockpit, violating air safety regulations.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JTVDo5
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)