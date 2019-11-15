- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 15 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Chuck E. Cheese ditching animatronic band, getting rid of tokens as part of nationwide redesign
Like so many aspiring rock bands that can only manage to book shows at their local pizza joints, Chuck E. Cheese’s famed animatronic band is finally throwing in the towel.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NMIEH4
