Tuesday, 12 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Clemmie Hooper's husband responds to mommy blogger trashing him, fellow influencers


Clemmie Hooper's husband responds to mommy blogger trashing him, fellow influencers



The husband of disgraced mommy blogger Clemmie Hooper, who confessed on Thursday to trashing her spouse and fellow influencers online using a fake account, has broken his silence.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32MdZ0Z
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)