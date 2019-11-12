- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 12 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Clemmie Hooper's husband responds to mommy blogger trashing him, fellow influencers
Clemmie Hooper's husband responds to mommy blogger trashing him, fellow influencers
The husband of disgraced mommy blogger Clemmie Hooper, who confessed on Thursday to trashing her spouse and fellow influencers online using a fake account, has broken his silence.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32MdZ0Z
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment