Friday, 8 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Conservatives much better at dating than liberals, survey says


Conservatives much better at dating than liberals, survey says



It’s a Grand Old Party — especially if you’re single. Conservatives are much better at dating than liberals, according to a new survey by an over-50 dating app.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/36Ihx7r
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)