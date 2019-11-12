- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 12 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Cook Out manager who was fired after cop was refused service says employees followed store policy
Cook Out manager who was fired after cop was refused service says employees followed store policy
Taren Woods, a 10-year employee of Cook Out and the on-duty manager, claims she was fired after a cashier refused service to a police officer, even though the woman followed company policy by asking another cashier to take his order.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2O8vW4r
