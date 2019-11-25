Monday, 25 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Couple canoodles in mud for 'post wedding' photo shoot


Couple canoodles in mud for 'post wedding' photo shoot



"Very 'down to earth' couple," one Twitter user joked.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/37Fiu0H
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)