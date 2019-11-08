Friday, 8 November 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Crazed' Thai Smile passenger rips plane's emergency exit door open before takeoff


'Crazed' Thai Smile passenger rips plane's emergency exit door open before takeoff



A rep for the carrier has since apologized.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/34J8MZ8
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)